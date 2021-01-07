PutinCoin (PUT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $44,712.51 and $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,413.58 or 0.99545893 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010754 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00061051 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

