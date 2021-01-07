PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PVH will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $168,872.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,856 shares of company stock worth $38,950,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

