Pylon Network (PYLNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $481,822.64

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Pylon Network has a market cap of $481,822.64 and approximately $619.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $5.60. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00293025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00030170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.26 or 0.02722507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 582,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $24.43, $20.33, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $18.94, $32.15, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.