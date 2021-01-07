Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.30

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and traded as high as $24.38. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $86.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of -0.10.

About Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer and do-it-yourself markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades.

