Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.16.

HP opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

