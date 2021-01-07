Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Issued By Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

