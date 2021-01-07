Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Northern Trust Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

NTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.41.

NTRS stock opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $109.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,497,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

