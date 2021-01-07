Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Cut by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti raised their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $92.23 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $93.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.