Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Shares of JPM opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $400.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $140.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 184.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,402,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,935,000 after buying an additional 909,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after buying an additional 901,914 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

