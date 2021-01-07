Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Boosted by KeyCorp

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $151.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.40. The company has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

