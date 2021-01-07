Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spectrum Brands in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $81.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.