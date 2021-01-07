Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Cut by Analyst

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE:AEL opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after buying an additional 69,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.