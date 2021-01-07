Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

XRAY stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

