Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:JEF opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

