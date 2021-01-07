Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Raised by Analyst

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.