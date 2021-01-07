Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Boosted by Truist Securiti

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.84 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ONEW. ValuEngine downgraded OneWater Marine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

ONEW opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $33.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,793,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $5,635,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $5,181,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $5,123,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,750.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 50,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.