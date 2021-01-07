Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Reduced by Analyst

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sysco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

