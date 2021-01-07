Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Installed Building Products in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.64.

NYSE:IBP opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $121.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 35,321 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $3,898,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,850. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,832,000 after buying an additional 263,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,390,000 after purchasing an additional 126,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,654,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,354,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.