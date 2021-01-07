Qbao Price Tops $0.0020 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Gate.io, EXX and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $132,263.84 and $2,414.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

