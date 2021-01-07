Qcash (QC) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Qcash token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $72.09 million and approximately $1.77 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00110909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00450836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00229224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00052907 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

Qcash Token Trading

Qcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

