qiibee Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. qiibee has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $751.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, qiibee has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get qiibee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00024375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00109934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.00446319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00239901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00053231 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,090,253 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.