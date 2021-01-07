Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Tops $0.0201 on Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $533,040.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CoinEgg, Allcoin and ZB.COM. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00110739 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00460260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00230933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052415 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,623,930 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.