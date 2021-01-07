QLC Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $923,168.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $923,168.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00110974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00450382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00226754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053666 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Binance, Bitbns, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.