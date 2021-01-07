QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) Trading Up 2.3%

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 63,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 138,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The company has a market cap of C$16.71 million and a PE ratio of -22.00.

About QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, zinc, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine, which consists of 22 mining claims totaling 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

