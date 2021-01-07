Qredit (XQR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 65.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $135.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001269 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 106.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit's total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

