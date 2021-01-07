QSAM Biosciences (OTCMKTS:QPWR) Shares Up 37.3%

QSAM Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QPWR)’s stock price shot up 37.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $0.70. 106,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 68,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

QSAM Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QPWR)

QSAM Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the process and provision of renewable energy. Its product portfolio includes waste water treatment plants, landfills, and livestock farms. The company was founded by Christopher M. Nelson on August 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for QSAM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QSAM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.