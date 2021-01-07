Qtum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $635.49 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00007516 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $288.42 million and $635.49 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 33.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,056,520 coins and its circulating supply is 97,537,100 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.