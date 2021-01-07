Quant Market Capitalization Achieves $146.24 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $12.11 or 0.00031491 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $146.24 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004873 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001360 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002536 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.