Quant Trading Up 2.5% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Quant has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $11.83 or 0.00031147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $142.81 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004595 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001420 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002840 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002695 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.