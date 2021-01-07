Quantstamp Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $20.62 million and $513,434.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00040446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.00293311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.91 or 0.02724274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

QSP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars.

