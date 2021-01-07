Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 48.2% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $45,132.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015768 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007262 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002585 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,995,477 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

