Quark (QRK) One Day Volume Hits $468.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 155.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $468.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.