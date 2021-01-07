Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.82 Per Share (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $10.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

DGX opened at $125.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 75,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,017 shares of company stock valued at $51,839,654. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

