QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $44,222.09 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $44,222.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330,906.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $619,836.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $37,702.30.

On Friday, November 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 14,283 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $247,952.88.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $199,636.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,000 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $316,080.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $419,192.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $407,187.84.

On Monday, October 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $295,167.51.

On Friday, October 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 15,136 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $258,371.52.

On Monday, October 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $491,083.31.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,187,000 after acquiring an additional 153,765 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,454,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 160,166 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in QuinStreet by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,192,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in QuinStreet by 7.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 918,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.