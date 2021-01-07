Quiztok (QTCON) Price Hits $0.0139 on Exchanges

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok token can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

