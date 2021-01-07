QunQun (QUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $534,696.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 74.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $50.98 and $5.60. QunQun has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $534,696.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 73% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00313909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,080.90 or 0.02822288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $50.98, $18.94, $10.39, $24.68, $51.55, $33.94, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.