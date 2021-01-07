Radius Gold Inc. (RDU.V) (CVE:RDU) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (RDU.V) (CVE:RDU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.34. Radius Gold Inc. (RDU.V) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 25.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The company has a market cap of C$30.48 million and a PE ratio of -11.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

About Radius Gold Inc. (RDU.V) (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; and Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Inc. (RDU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold Inc. (RDU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.