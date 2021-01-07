Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

RDUS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,506. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million. Analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Radius Health by 12.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

