Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT Raised to $30.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $166,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.