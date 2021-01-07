Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDUS. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

RDUS opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

