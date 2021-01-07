Ragnarok (RAGNA) Achieves Market Cap of $12,181.75

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 103.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $12,181.75 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 155.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.45 or 0.00449418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00236770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

