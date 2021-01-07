Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Cap Tops $9.81 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $9.81 million and $795,729.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

