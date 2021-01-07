Rally Trading Up 74.5% This Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Rally has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $384,416.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rally has traded 74.5% higher against the US dollar. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00110716 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00448036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00225789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00056181 BTC.

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

Rally can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

