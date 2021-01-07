Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.70

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 3434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $37,997.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,249.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $2,798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rambus by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

