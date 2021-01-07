RAMP (RAMP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.95 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 190.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00112936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00462572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00227523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00055995 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,009,106 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

