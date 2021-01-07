Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) (LON:RRS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) (LON:RRS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 45,800 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,760.49.

Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) Company Profile (LON:RRS)

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.