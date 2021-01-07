RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 1,179 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $23,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 2nd, Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 1,910 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $53,594.60.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 74.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,564,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $285,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 3,870.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

