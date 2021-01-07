Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (RTH.V) (CVE:RTH) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (RTH.V) (CVE:RTH) dropped 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,300,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 509,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (RTH.V) (CVE:RTH)

Rathdowney Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Olza zinc-lead-silver project covering an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located in the Upper Silesian Mineral district in southwestern Poland. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

