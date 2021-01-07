Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.39

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.39 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 5659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

RAVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,407,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 523,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,569 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

