Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $2,711.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00110383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00448193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00245685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051360 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,837,665,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

